MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russia’s air defense forces destroyed two Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the Belgorod region overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Russia's air defense forces on duty destroyed two fixed-wing drones over the Belgorod region overnight as the Kiev regime attempted to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles against targets in Russia," the ministry said.

At the same time, it was reported that units of Russia’s East battlegroup improved the situation along the frontline over the day, hitting two Ukrainian brigades in the areas of six settlements, Head of the group’s press center Alexander Gordeev told TASS.