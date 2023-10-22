Russian armed forces defeat Ukrainian manpower, equipment in South Donetsk area

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The units of Russia’s battlegroup West supported by aviation and artillery defeated Ukraine’s manpower and equipment of three brigades in the South Donetsk area, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In the South Donetsk area, the actions of the units of the battlegroup East, the attacks by assault and combat aviation, artillery defeated manpower and equipment of the 79th air assault, the 72nd mechanized and the 58th mechanized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlements of Sladkoye, Ugledar, Novodonetskoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Malinovka of the Zaporozhye Region," the report said.