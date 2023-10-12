US-led coalition’s planes commit 14 violations in Syrian airspace — reconciliation center

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Planes and drones of the US-led international coalition committed 14 violations in the skies above Syria in the past day, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria said on Thursday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international counter-terrorism coalition, led by the United States, continue to create dangerous situations above Syria, performing flights that violate deconfliction protocols and the airspace of Syria," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said. "In the past 24 hours, six violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols were detected. They were all related to flights of UAVs that were not coordinated with the Russian side."

He went on to say that in the reported period "eight [airspace] violations were reported in the Al-Tanf area, committed by two pairs of Rafale fighters, a pair of F-16 fighter jets and two MQ-1C multirole unmanned aerial vehicles," the official added.

In a separate development, members of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) committed 11 shelling attacks on positions held by Syrian army forces in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the past day. One of these incidents occurred in the Aleppo governorate and ten - in the Idlib governorate. Three Syrian servicemen were injured as a result.