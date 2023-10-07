Russian missile defenses shoot down Ukraine’s S-200 missile fired towards Crimea

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The Kiev government made another attempt to attack the Russian territory with an S-200 air defense missile re-purposed for ground targets, but it was shot down by Russian missile defenses, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"At around 10:00 p.m. Moscow time on October 7, the Kiev regime made another attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on the territory of the Republic of Crimea, using an S-200 air defense missile re-purposed for ground attack. Russian missile defenses promptly detected the target and blew it up in midair," the ministry said.