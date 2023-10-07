Russian forces destroy three Ukrainian Tochka-U missiles over Belgorod region

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Three Ukrainian Tochka-U operational-tactical missiles were destroyed by Russian air defense systems over the Belgorod region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Saturday.

"At around 10:00 a.m. today, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on Russian Federation targets using three Tochka-U operational-tactical missiles was thwarted. Air defense systems on duty destroyed all three Ukrainian missiles over the Belgorod region," the ministry said.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the region, confirmed on his Telegram channel that a man died during shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the village of Urazovo in the Belgorod region.