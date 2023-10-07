{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Russian forces destroy three Ukrainian Tochka-U missiles over Belgorod region

The attempted terrorist attack was stopped at about 10:00, the Russian Ministry of Defense said

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Three Ukrainian Tochka-U operational-tactical missiles were destroyed by Russian air defense systems over the Belgorod region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Saturday.

"At around 10:00 a.m. today, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on Russian Federation targets using three Tochka-U operational-tactical missiles was thwarted. Air defense systems on duty destroyed all three Ukrainian missiles over the Belgorod region," the ministry said.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the region, confirmed on his Telegram channel that a man died during shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the village of Urazovo in the Belgorod region.

Tags
UkraineMilitary operation in Ukraine
First mass-produced Sarmat missiles to be deployed to combat duty soon – Defense Ministry
According to the department, in the positional area of one of the formations, construction, installation and commissioning work is being carried out on the units and systems of silo launchers and the command post at the final stage
Read more
NATO publishes article on preparing for full-scale conflict with Russia
Former high-ranking Pentagon official Gregory Weaver is confident that traditional nuclear deterrence based on the principle of mutually assured destruction in the event of a full-scale conflict with the Russian Federation is not enough
Read more
British soldiers start to arrive in Kosovo to reinforce NATO-led force
KFOR currently consists of more than 4,500 troops
Read more
Russian forces destroy three Ukrainian Tochka-U missiles over Belgorod region
The attempted terrorist attack was stopped at about 10:00, the Russian Ministry of Defense said
Read more
Hainan unveils report on China's energy cooperation with Arab countries
The report shows the ongoing expansion of cooperation between the two sides in trade, investment, finance and other fields
Read more
Global financial system based on dollar gradually collapsing — Putin
The system of settlements should be established now within the BRICS framework and the transition to national currencies should be made, the Russian leader noted
Read more
Moscow, Tashkent to proceed with Russian language programs in Uzbekistan
The parties would focus their attention on how to promote cooperation between the two countries’ universities and research centers, to participate together in international scientific events and organize bilateral educational forums
Read more
Civilizational code and nuclear doctrine: what Putin said at Valdai Club meeting
Russia remains committed to gas contracts with Europe and continues to transit gas through Ukraine, while Kiev "is happy" to be paid for it, the president underlined
Read more
Russia’s retaliatory nuclear strike to leave enemy with no chances of survival — Putin
The president recalled that Russia's military doctrine included two reasons for the possible use of nuclear weapons
Read more
Rome hosts presentation of book `How the West Brought War to Ukraine’ in Italian
The author who is based in Washington told the audience about his book which was published in his native country a bit more than a year ago
Read more
Putin says Prigozhin’s plane didn’t sustain any external impact
He went on to say that the dead bodies were not tested for alcohol and drugs, although such tests should have been carried out
Read more
Russia may notify UN of withdrawing Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty’s ratification — lawmaker
Leonid Slutsky referred to State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin’s statement that the Duma Council was expected to discuss the possible revocation of the CTBT ratification, but added that the issue "is really serious and requires analysis"
Read more
Orban says Ukraine’s aspirations to join EU raise too many questions
Because the EU has never before considered incorporating a country that’s at war, the situation around Ukraine "requires a strategic review," Viktor Orban said
Read more
Gas not supplied over remaining Nord Stream string by Germany’s decision — Putin
Germany is not doing that because Washington authorities do not allow to do so, Putin noted
Read more
Turkey’s foreign minister calls on US to stop cooperating with Kurdish forces in Syria
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the recent incident in which the US shot down a Turkish drone
Read more
Moldova will not be heard if those ready to waive its sovereignty take power — Putin
Russian President added that if the people of Moldova choose otherwise, they will retain their national sovereignty, dignity and traditions
Read more
Awarding of Nobel Peace Prize to Narges Mohammadi a political action — Foreign Ministry
It demonstrates a "disappointing deviation" from original goals of the Nobel Committee
Read more
Russian budget deficit reaching $16.8 bln in 9M 2023 — Finance Ministry
Federal budget expenditures over nine months of this year totaled $212.3 bln, up 9.7% year on year
Read more
Revocation of CTBT ratification does not mean intention to conduct nuclear tests — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov explained that the Russian president was primarily referring to the need for bringing the de facto situation to a common denominator
Read more
Putin notes successful fostering of ties between Russia, Uzbekistan
The Russian president thanked his Uzbek counterpart for personally participating in the strengthening of the countries' bilateral relations
Read more
First mass-produced Sarmat missiles to be deployed to combat duty soon – Defense Ministry
According to the department, in the positional area of one of the formations, construction, installation and commissioning work is being carried out on the units and systems of silo launchers and the command post at the final stage
Read more
Russian battlegroup thwarts Ukrainian infantry’s attempts to advance in south Donetsk area
Russian artillerymen destroyed a Ukrainian BMP-2 near Uglesborochnaya and eliminated an infantry group near Vremevka
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet’s aviation destroys two Ukrainian watercraft, 13 saboteurs
At about 10:45 a.m. Moscow time on October 6, the Black Sea Fleet’s forces thwarted an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by a seaborne drone against facilities on Russian soil, the ministry said
Read more
Kremlin mum on timeframe of Burevestnik strategic missile tests
Earlier, Vladimir Putin announced that Russia had conducted the last successful test of the strategic missile
Read more
Ukraine reinforces border forces due Belarus testing combat readiness of its forces
The press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Defense previously announced the start of a check of the combat readiness of the armed forces, in which aviation will be involved
Read more
Putin says NATO dismissed his proposal for admitting Russia
The president speculated that the root cause of the problem should be looked for precisely in the geopolitical interests and the West's arrogance and inflated ambitions
Read more
Haikou to hold more than 50 events during China's National Day
Local authorities also planned to hold various sports competitions
Read more
Russian forces strike Azov nationalist battalion brigade near Krasny Liman
According to battlegroup spokesman Alexander Savchuk, the adversary lost over 40 troops in that area
Read more
Controversy brewing after Norwegian reindeer cause damage to Russian nature preserve
A herd of 40 domestic Norwegian reindeer crossed the Russian-Norwegian border along the Paatsjoki River and grazed on reindeer moss in a specially protected area in Russia from December 2022 to February 2023
Read more
Attack of two drone boats being repelled in Sevastopol
The loud noise in the Northern Breakwater area is from the Black Sea Fleet’s underwater anti-sabotage detachment, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said
Read more
Netanyahu urgently heads to Tel Aviv amid shelling from Gaza
The Prime Minister of Israel will soon hold an urgent meeting with the leadership of the country's security forces
Read more
Hainan delegation visits UAE to strengthen economic and cultural cooperation
Hainan representatives invited UAE companies to invest and develop their businesses in the Chinese province and take full advantage of the construction of a free trade port on the island
Read more
Latest air raid alert canceled in Sevastopol
It was the second alert that was issued this Friday night, at 10:42 p.m.
Read more
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to women’s rights activist
Iran’s authorities have detained the activist 13 times, convicted her five times, and sentenced her to a total of 31 years in prison where she remains to this day
Read more
Hillary Clinton urges to resist growing popularity of Russia’s stance among Americans
As the former Secretary of State of the United States stated, there is an “ideological and political party split” in the country
Read more
Lukashenko calls for bringing conflict in Ukraine to end, 'lest it gets worse'
"The Ukrainians have nothing to fight with. Even if they do, they cannot hold this strength any longer," the Belarusian president stressed
Read more
Air defense forces repel drone attack in Istra district northwest of Moscow, says mayor
Emergencies services are working at the scene, he added
Read more
Ukrainian forces shell DPR 19 times over past 24 hours, injuring one civilian
In particular, Gorlovka, Donetsk, Makeyevka as well as the Yasinovataya and Golmovsky districts of the DPR came under attack
Read more
Assad's opponents threaten to repeat military scenario in Syria — expert
Naji Malyaib stressed that the drone strike targeted Homs, a key city for the Assad government, linking the center of the country to the sea coast in the west and the border with Iraq in the east
Read more
Explosions heard in Ukraine’s capital Kiev, southern port of Nikolayev
No air raid warning was issued in the Ukrainian capital prior to the blast
Read more
Out of public view, West demands that Kiev troops advance at all costs — Putin
"The West is running out of ammunition," he said
Read more
Kremlin expects Pashinyan to attend CIS summit on October 13 via video link
It will be held in Bishkek
Read more
Explosions heard in south Ukraine’s Odessa
An air raid warning was declared in the region earlier on Friday
Read more
Iranian woman winning Nobel Peace Prize testament to Ukraine fatigue — expert
On the whole, Andrey Bystritsky called the choice of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate a "political gesture" and "another demarche" towards Iran
Read more
US set to announce another $200 mln worth of military aid for Ukraine Wednesday — Reuters
The new aid package is expected to be unveiled "on Wednesday at the 16th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels," the US officials told Reuters
Read more
Over 99% of Karabakh’s displaced people accounted for in Armenia
On September 28, Samvel Shahramanyan, president of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, signed a decree dissolving the unrecognized state effective January 1, 2024
Read more
Volume of Sanya's foreign trade up 12% in January-August
Duty-free imports took a significant part in the structure of the city's trade turnover
Read more
Trump says ready to become short-term speaker of US House of Representatives
The former president said he was ready to hold the post for 30, 60 or 90 days, adding that he was focusing on his presidential campaign at the moment
Read more
Russian air defenses repel attack on Sevastopol coming in from Black Sea — city governor
All services continue to monitor the situation, he said
Read more
Japan building approach to Russia relying on national interests — foreign minister
"We also firmly stick to the line of solving the territorial issue and concluding a peace treaty," Yoko Kamikawa said
Read more
Russian forces occupy more than 10 Ukrainian strongholds in south Donetsk area
Russian artillerymen destroyed a Ukrainian communication center and a jamming station in Novomikhailovka
Read more
Israeli army declares state of ‘readiness for war’ amid attacks from Gaza
The Chief of the General Staff assesses the situation and approves plans for the continuation of army operations
Read more
United Nations predicts record levels of grain stocks
According to the analysis, global grain stocks are presumed to total 884 mln tons at the end of the 2024 season, which is 3% more than the level at the start of the season
Read more
Air raid alert issued in Sevastopol second time on Friday night — governor
"Attention everybody! This is an air raid alert!" he said on Telegram
Read more
Over 10,000 Ukrainian fighters surrender since summer using special radio frequency
According to the source, the radio frequency operates in all directions of the line of engagement in the special military operation zone
Read more
Russia’s message on global security threats supported by many at UN — senior diplomat
Sergey Vershinin pointed out that the Russian foreign minister's speech was "sometimes tough in defining the challenges and dangers that the international community has to deal with today"
Read more
Russia successfully conducts last test of Burevestnik strategic missile, says Putin
"Right now, we have actually completed work on advanced strategic weapons that I spoke about and announced several years ago," the head of state specified
Read more
Trump suggests Ukraine should give areas `where people speak Russian’
The former US leader also said the strategy being pursued by the administration of incumbent President Joe Biden, which envisages Washington’s continued support to Kiev until it wins, may cause a third World War
Read more
US bolsters military presence in Strait of Hormuz
"This operation bolstered presence in and around a critical chokepoint," the US Navy’s 5th Fleet said in a press release
Read more
Baku, Tehran agree to build railroad to Nakhchivan across Iran
The countries signed a letter of intent in Baku following a meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash, the report said
Read more
Uzbek president says cooperation between Uzbekistan, Russia up across the board
According to Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the two countries have already accomplished a lot but there is still great potential to boost bilateral relations
Read more
US escalation pushes Russia to take extreme measures — Belarus’ Lukashenko
Earlier, Alexander Lukashenko urged the US and Europe not to supply modern weapons to Ukraine
Read more
Hainan’s Haikou to step up comprehensive adjustments of state-owned enterprises
In addition to optimizing the sectoral structure, the authorities plan to strengthen the industrial potential of the state sector, focus on its role in building an advanced system of transport communications, modernizing agriculture, tourism and cultural spheres
Read more
Hungarian PM sees Europe turning into modern-day 1984
"Brussels is creating an Orwellian world before our very eyes," Viktor Orban went on to say
Read more
German MFA takes note of Medvedev’s remark FRG military plants may be legitimate targets
The spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry added that the country's authorities were urging Russia to curtail the special military operation in Ukraine and refrain from threats of further use of force
Read more
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 40.3 mcm via Sudzha
The Ukrainian side rejected the application for pumping through Sokhranovka
Read more
Russia possesses military-technical capabilities for standoff with NATO — senior diplomat
In this connection, Alexander Grushko also pointed out the increased risks of inadvertent incidents and military pressure on Russia using "the territories of new [NATO] members"
Read more
Couple, their 3 children killed as fire erupts in flat in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region
Emergencies services and Interior Ministry investigators are working at the scene
Read more
Millions of Russians have no clean water access, Putin says
The president added that a whole program has been created in Russia to ensure access to clean water
Read more
Kiev authorities receiving money for Russian gas transit — Putin
Russia continues gas transit via the territory of Ukraine because it honors contracts with European counterparties, the president underlined
Read more
US can 'print money' to 'scatter' over the world — Putin
Washington has problems of political and technical nature on the matter of support to Kiev, the head of state noted
Read more
McCarthy’s 'love' for Ukraine led to his dismissal — Medvedev
The Russian Security Council deputy chairman recalled the recent statement by the White House spokesman that the US only had enough money to finance Ukraine for another two months
Read more
Putin delivers profound speech at Valdai Discussion Club, spokesman says
Yesterday’s meeting lasted for 3 hours and 41 minutes, only 2 minutes shorter than the longest-ever meeting
Read more
Russian journalist detained in Cyprus returns home — media
During the detention of the Russian journalist, the Cypriot police, in the presence of numerous witnesses, used restraints and brute physical force against him for no apparent reason
Read more
NASA says may join Russian-Chinese lunar station project
The doors should always be kept open, Tiffany Travis, Strategic Communications Manager for NASA’s Gateway Program added
Read more
Arrested teachers from Kherson Region being held in horrible conditions — commissioner
"Yesterday, I spoke with Kherson head Saldo (Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo - TASS) who literally begged me to do something for these people. They have been punished for their professional activity," Tatyana Moskalkova said
Read more
Number of fatalities in terrorist attack on military college in Syria’s Homs reaches 89
The attack, in which drones were used, took place on October 5 on the college’s training grounds at the conclusion of a festive ceremony for commissioning the school's cadets as officers
Read more
Air raid sirens heard in southern Israel and Tel Aviv area – army
According to the army press service, alarms also sounded in the area of the greater Tel Aviv agglomeration of Gush Dan
Read more
Zelensky’s aura fading in unspectacular tour of US, Canada — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Vershinin has underscored that everything is becoming quite clear to people and to the representatives of various countries and nations
Read more
Russia once again faces charges without investigation — embassy in Vienna
It is underlined that "the Russian Armed Forces, unlike the Ukrainian ones, do not attack civilian facilities"
Read more
Sarmat superheavy missile about to be mass produced, go operational — Putin
As the president pointed out, Russia has now "practically finished work on modern types of strategic weapons," which were mentioned a few years ago
Read more
Press review: Putin argues for global order remake and Turkey to host next Ukraine meeting
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 6th
Read more
Two Republican congressmen want clarifications on Biden’s strategy on Ukraine
The two senior congressmen pointed to "the deliberately slow pace of providing critical weapon systems to Ukraine"
Read more
Ukrainian forces acknowledge total dependence on US
According to Gennady Kovalenko, the Ukrainian Army requires continued and probably even expanded arms shipments from the US, as he believes hostilities are not likely to end any time soon
Read more
Ukrainian command forbids troops to group together fearing mutiny — ex-Pentagon official
Douglas Macgregor pointed out that distrust pervaded a military that sees its leadership send them to their deaths
Read more
Air defense systems of Russian small missile boat destroy Ukrainian drone near Crimea
"At around 10:30 p.m. on October 6, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on Russian soil with the use of a drone was thwarted," the Russian Defense Ministry told journalists
Read more
Eleven documents signed after talks between Putin and Mirziyoyev
The program of cooperation between foreign ministries of the two countries for 2024-2025 was also approved
Read more
Putin announced missile test because Valdai club participants were interested — spokesman
It is also noted that this topic had repeatedly been discussed in the international informational agenda in the recent weeks
Read more
Drone downed over Istra district northwest of Moscow — top brass
"Air defense forces on duty destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the Istra municipality in the Moscow Region," the ministry added
Read more
Russia’s ambassador slams US move to expel two Russian diplomats as `banal revenge’
The US State Department’s spokesperson told a TASS correspondent on Friday that Washington had decided to order two Russian diplomats to leave American territory in response to a recent similar move by Moscow
Read more
Zelensky’s bet on Biden’s assistance hasn’t worked out, Ukrainian politician says
Besides, as Biden himself conceded, it was the collusion related to Ukraine that provoked the first ever ousting of a House speaker in US history, Viktor Medvedchuk said
Read more
Putin to celebrate his 20th birthday as Russia’s president
Although October 7 is a weekend day in 2023, Putin will have a working day
Read more
Kiev loses over 1,745 troops, 18 tanks in Donetsk area over week — Russia’s top brass
The Russian Aerospace Forces and air defense troops destroyed four Ukrainian warplanes over the week, the ministry reported
Read more
Ukrainians can enter Russia from abroad through two checkpoints
This is a provisional measure aimed at ensuring Russians’ security amid the current geopolitical circumstances
Read more
Hamas movement declares war on Israel, fighting underway – Israeli Defense Ministry
The Israeli military is fighting with the enemy, said the head of the department, Yoav Galant
Read more
West seeks to enforce negotiations to let Russia’s adversary accumulate forces — Medvedev
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman has pointed out that "it is impossible to spend lots on a foreign country, because this will outrage a significant part of population in Europe and even in the US"
Read more
Reservations for trips to Hainan increased 11 times over holidays
Reservations for trips to the southern part of the island account for 97% of the total number of bookings on the island
Read more
Russia to launch natural gas exports to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan
Putin announced the upcoming start of Russian gas supplies to Uzbekistan through Kazakhstan as he delivered a speech at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi on Thursday
Read more
Sanya holds forum on capitalizing Hainan's sustainable development projects
The conference focused on the ESG concept, which aims to manage risks related to environmental, social and governance criteria
Read more
Fake unity between US, Europe not fooling anyone — Lukashenko
According to the Belarusian leader, Europe does not want to be at war, and an escalation of the Ukraine conflict is against its interests, as the war is raging on its land while the United States is far away and its only burden is the round-the-clock operation of the dollar printing machine
Read more
Enemy must acknowledge reality for peace talks to begin — Medvedev
"We don’t need this kind of negotiations that the West wants," he said
Read more