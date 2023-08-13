Russian naval ship stops Palau-flagged ship in Black Sea for inspection — top brass

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Russian naval ship Vasily Bykov forcibly stopped the Palau-flagged dry cargo ship Sukru Okan heading for the Ukrainian port of Izmail for inspection, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

"At about 6:40 a.m. Moscow time on August 13, the Black Sea Fleet’s patrol ship Vasily Bykov on a mission to patrol shipping lanes detected the Palau-flagged dry cargo ship Sukru Okan in the southwestern part of the Black Sea heading for the Ukrainian port of Izmail. The dry cargo ship’s captain did not respond to the demand to stop for an inspection of the potential carriage of prohibited goods. The Russian combat ship fired warning shots from automatic small arms to forcibly stop the vessel," the ministry said in a statement.

A Ka-29 helicopter with a group of Russian servicemen took off from the patrol ship Vasily Bykov to inspect the dry cargo ship. Following the results of radio talks, the vessel came to a halt and the inspection team landed on the dry cargo ship, the ministry said.

"After the inspection group completed its work aboard the Sukru Okan, the vessel continued sailing towards the port of Izmail. The Black Sea Fleet’s ships continue patrols in the designated areas," the Russian Defense Ministry reported.