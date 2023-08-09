MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The Polish authorities do not rule out blocking railway communication with Belarus amid aggravated tensions with that country, Polish Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wonsik said.

When asked by the Polish Press Agency what Poland means by the previously announced possible complete isolation of Belarus, the official said that it concerns the simultaneous closure of the border by Poland and Lithuania, as well as Latvia.

"If Belarus allows itself too much, if these provocations become more and more intrusive, then we must react together, and I hope Latvia will also join this, because the Lithuanians must talk to them about this in order to completely isolate Belarus," Wonsik said. According to him, it also implies the closure of railway crossings.

"We know that most of the trade, including Polish, goes there. Chinese trade also goes there. I think that the Chinese will have to send [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko the right signal so that he does not take actions that will harm them," Wonsik said.

Earlier, the Polish authorities, in response to the words of President Lukashenko about the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), announced the possibility of a complete isolation of the country if it comes to serious incidents involving Wagner fighters.

According to Warsaw and Vilnius, Wagner PMCs can be used for provocations against Poland and the Baltic countries, as well as the entire eastern flank of NATO, or to exacerbate the migration crisis.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki suggested that the Wagner fighters "may disguise themselves [and impersonate] illegal migrants in order to penetrate the territory of Poland and other NATO countries and organize sabotage there." On August 1, the President of Belarus called Warsaw’s concerns about Wagner fighters being in the republic unfounded. According to him, they arrived at training grounds near the Polish border solely for the purpose of drilling Belarusian troops.