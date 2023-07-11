Orlan drone supplies skyrocketing — Russian defense minister

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Deliveries of the Orlan unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to troops surged by 53 times from the start of 2022, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told reporters.

The quantity of procured and upgraded armament supplied under the government defense order increased by 1.8 times since March 2022 and by more than a factor of five in 2023 against the start of 2022, the minister noted.

"Supplies of the Orlan-10 and Orlan-30 UAVs surged by 53 times. Operations are underway 24/7 and they are very efficient. Kamaz boosted deliveries of multirole vehicles by 17.6 times. Uralvagonzavod ramped up supplies and overhaul of T-72 and T-90 tanks by 3.6 times. The Kurgan machine-building plant scaled up BMP-3 deliveries and overhaul by 2.1 times," Shoigu said.