Alexander III, Krasnoyarsk nuclear subs to join Russian Navy this year — official

KRONSTADT, June 21. /TASS/. Two nuclear-powered submarines, the Emperor Alexander III of the Borey-A-class and the Krasnoyarsk of Project 885M (Yasen-M), will enter service with the Russian Navy later this year, the United States Corporation (USC) CEO Aleksey Rakhmanov has told TASS in an interview.

The submarines are being built by the Sevmash shipyard, a subsidiary of the USC.

"Sevmash is expected to deliver one nuclear sub of the Borey-A class (the Emperor Alexander III) and one nuclear sub of the Yasen-M class (Krasnoyarsk)," he said, answering a question about subs that are to enter service with the Russian Navy this year.

On top of that, "the Admiralty Shipyard will hand over three diesel-electric submarines of the Lada class and the Varshavyanka class," the official added.

The Emperor Alexander III strategic nuclear-powered sub was floated out on December 29, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the ceremony of putting the strategic submarine cruiser afloat. This is the Project 955 seventh nuclear-powered submarine and the improved Project 955A fourth vessel.

Project 955A (Borei-A) nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarines are designed to become the mainstay of Russia’s seaborne strategic nuclear forces. They carry 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles as their basic armament. Compared to the baseline Borei series, Borei-A subs feature better acoustic stealth, maneuvering and deep-sea running capabilities and an improved armament control system.

The Krasnoyarsk is the Project 885M (Yasen-M) second serial-produced and third-built submarine. The sub was laid down in 2014 and floated out on July 30, 2021. As a TASS source has reported, the submarine deployed to the White Sea on June 26, 2022 to begin the shipbuilders’ sea trials.

Project 885M submarines were designed by the St. Petersburg-based Malakhit Marine Engineering Bureau. The Project 885M lead submarine Kazan was handed over to the Russian Navy on May 7, 2021. Project 885/885M multi-purpose nuclear-powered subs carry Kalibr-PL and Oniks cruise missile as their basic strike weapons. Currently, six Project 885M submarines are at various stages of their construction at the Sevmash Shipyard.

