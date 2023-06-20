Over 400 DPR soldiers being kept prisoner in Ukraine — regional ombudsperson

DONETSK, June 20. /TASS/. More than 400 servicemen of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) remain in captivity in Ukraine, DPR ombudswoman Darya Morozova told TASS on Tuesday.

"As of today, we know of about 421 DPR servicemen who are being kept in captivity in Ukraine," she said.

According to Morozova, as many as 280 DPR soldiers have been released from Ukrainian captivity since the beginning of the special military operation. Some of them are back in the army, others are undergoing rehabilitation. "First, they receive medical assistance immediately after their release. After the initial medical examination, they are taken to the republic where they undergo a more thorough medical checkup and we decide about further assistance. If anyone needs another round of rehabilitation in other Russian regions, we arrange it," she said.

She noted that practically everyone has some kind of psychological trauma after being held in Ukrainian captivity. "In Ukraine, they experience both physical and mental torture, psychological pressure. As for physical torture, we know that Ukraine has been doing this since 2014. And every year it gets more sophisticated," she said, adding that videos showing the torture of Russian soldiers can be found in social networks.