MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Soldiers of the Russian defense ministry’s West-Akhmat battalion will be engaged to prevent acts of sabotage by Ukrainian troops in border areas of Russia’s Belgorod Region, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Tuesday.

"At my instruction, my dear brother, member of the State Duma (lower house of Russia’s parliament - TASS), Hero of Russia Adam Delimkhanov met with Belgorod Region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, representatives of the defense ministry and the leadership of the regional directorate of the National Guard Service. The agenda included issues of cooperation in order to prevent acts of sabotage by armed groups of Ukrainian Nazis in border areas. Soldiers of the Russian defense ministry’s West-Akhmat battalion will be involved in these efforts along with other Russian units," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Kadyrov, the authorities of the two regions have already elaborated effective measures to enhance security in border territories.

"I am sure that bearing in mind the high combat capacities of the West-Akhmat battalion these goals will be easily attained," he added.