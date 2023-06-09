Chief of Russian General Staff holds video call with Chinese counterpart

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Chief of the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov held talks with his Chinese counterpart Liu Zhenli via a video link-up, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, First Deputy Defense Minister Army General Valery Gerasimov held talks via video conferencing with Chief of the Joint Staff Department of the Chinese People’s Republic’s Central Military Commission Colonel-General Liu Zhenli appointed to this post in March 2023," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia-China coordinated efforts contribute to stable global situation

Coordinated efforts by Russia and China on the international scene have a stabilizing effect on the global situation, Gerasimov said during the video call.

Joint Russia-China military exercises can serve as an example of this, Gerasimov pointed out.

These drills held both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the ADMM-Plus mechanism of defense ministers of ASEAN and dialogue partners contribute to deepening positive contacts in the defense sphere, the chief of the Russian General Staff stressed.

Russia favors continuous joint combat training with China

The Russia-China joint operational and combat training practice should remain a priority area, Gerasimov said.

"The practice of joint operational and combat training measures carried out by the Armed Forces of Russia and China should remain a key area of further activity. I am confident that today’s talks will help further bolster the Russia-China strategic defense partnership. I would like to use this opportunity to invite you to visit Russia at any time convenient for you," he said.

Russia, China to keep expanding defense cooperation

The appointment of Colonel-General Liu Zhenli as the Chief of the Joint Staff Department of the Chinese People’s Republic’s Central Military Commission will contribute to expanding Russia-China military cooperation, Gerasimov said.

"I am convinced that your vast experience will contribute to both developing the Chinese Armed Forces and expanding military cooperation between our countries," he said.

The chief of the Russian General Staff also congratulated his Chinese counterpart on his appointment in March this year and wished him "success in this responsible post in the cause of defending homeland, strengthening its defense capability and further modernizing the People’s Liberation Army of China."

Moscow appreciates Chinese defense minister’s first foreign visit to Russia

The Russian side highly appreciates that Chinese Defense Minister Colonel-General Li Shangfu chose Russia for his first foreign visit, Gerasimov said.

"The visit by Defense Minister of the People’s Republic of China Colonel-General Li Shangfu to Moscow in April played an important role in developing Russia-China interaction in the defense sphere. We highly appreciate that Colonel-General Li Shangfu chose Russia as the first country for his foreign trip after his appointment, as Chinese President Xi Jinping did when he came on a state visit to our country in March," Gerasimov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping confirmed the highest level of Russia-China comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction. Amid global developments, the decisions made shape long-term national development and security goals sealed in the joint statement, including the issues of deepening military cooperation, the chief of the Russian General Staff said.