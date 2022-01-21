Russian corvette transiting Black Sea straits to joint Mediterranean task force

SEVASTOPOL, January 21. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s missile corvette Orekhovo-Zuyevo is passing through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits to join the Russian Navy’s standing Mediterranean task force, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s missile corvette Orekhovo-Zuyevo has begun transiting the Black Sea’s Bosporus and Dardanelles straits. The warship’s crew is carrying out a scheduled transit from Sevastopol to the Mediterranean Sea where it will join the Russian Navy’s standing task force in the distant maritime area," the statement says.

During the transit, the naval sailors will accomplish a set of shipborne combat exercises. In the Mediterranean Sea, the corvette Orekhovo-Zuyevo will replace the warship Vyshny Volochyok that has been accomplishing missions since October 2021, the press office specified.

The missile corvette Orekhovo-Zuyevo is a multi-purpose combat ship outfitted with advanced artillery, missile, anti-submarine, surface-to-air and radio-technical armaments. The warship carries Kalibr-NK missiles designated to strike sea and coastal targets.