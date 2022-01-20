Russian Navy gets three advanced submarines — top brass

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The Russian Navy received two nuclear-powered underwater cruisers to bolster the country’s seaborne nuclear deterrence forces and a large diesel-electric submarine in the last quarter of 2021, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said on Thursday.

"Two new nuclear-powered submarines and a large diesel-electric sub were delivered to the Navy," Krivoruchko reported to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu during the single military output acceptance day.

These are the Project 885M nuclear-powered submarine Novosibirsk, the Project 955A nuclear-powered strategic sub Knyaz Oleg and the Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarine Magadan, the defense official specified.

The Russian Navy also received two new combat boats, a Monolit-BR coastal radar and missile system, four new and four repaired naval aviation aircraft, Krivoruchko said.

At a ceremony directed by the Russian supreme commander-in-chief on December 21, the naval flags were solemnly raised aboard the improved Project 955A (Borei-A) first serial-built strategic nuclear-powered underwater cruiser Knyaz Oleg furnished with ballistic missiles and the Project 885M (Yasen-M) first serial-constructed nuclear-powered sub Novosibirsk armed with cruise missiles, he said.

Russia’s latest nuclear-powered submarines

"The fourth-generation nuclear-powered strategic underwater cruiser Knyaz Oleg that has joined the seaborne nuclear deterrence forces is outfitted with advanced missile armaments that are capable of delivering missile strikes against enemy strategically vital military and industrial facilities," the deputy defense minister said.

As compared to its predecessors, the multi-purpose nuclear-powered submarine Novosibirsk carries universal launchers that can fire Oniks anti-ship missiles, Tsirkon hypersonic weapons or Kalibr cruise missiles. It also features big stealth, improved maneuvering systems and advanced communications and sonars, the deputy defense minister specified.