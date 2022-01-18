Two S-400 battalions, 12 Sukhoi-35 planes to be sent to exercise in Belarus

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Two battalions of air defense systems S-400 and twelve Sukhoi-35 fighter jets will be sent to Belarus from Russia for participation in an exercise to be held next month for testing the readiness of the Union State’s collective reaction force, Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Tuesday.

"Within the framework of testing the functioning of the single air defense system of the Union State twelve Sukhoi-35 planes and two battalions of the air defense system S-400, as well as a missile and artillery battalion Pantsir-S will be redeployed to Belarus," Fomin said.

He stressed that the hardware redeployment would take place during the first of the two phases of the readiness checks of the Union State’s collective force. The first phase will last till February 9. Military groups will be redeployed to protect the most endangered routes and key government and military facilities, as well as the Union State’s air border.

Fomin said that "the readiness and ability will be checked of the air defense forces on duty, including the joint command combat air defense center, to provide protection for key facilities in the territory of Belarus.

Alongside this, he said, during this phase the military units delegated by Russia’s Eastern Military Region and Belarusian forces involved will be conducting firing practice and other drills. Tactical exercises will be held at different proving grounds to practice defensive operations and struggle against illegal armed groups, Fomin said.