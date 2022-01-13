Southern Military District to receive about 3,000 armament units in 2022 - Commander

ROSTOV-ON-DON, January 14. /TASS/. Troops of the Southern Military District will receive about 3,000 armament and materiel items in this year, Commander of the District Alexander Dvornikov said in an interview with the Military Bulletin of South Russia newspaper.

"About 3,000 items are planned to be delivered in this year, including 1,180 modern ones. These are 27 aircraft, 37 helicopters, five combat ships and boats, air defense systems, ground-based radio electronic aids, armor and weapon ordnance, and special vehicles of various branches and services," the Commander said.

The share of modern armament, defense and special materiel in the Southern Military District will grow to 72% by the end of the year, he added.