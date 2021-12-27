Russian Navy corvette Provorny may be restored in five years after shipyard fire - source

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russian Navy’s corvette Provorny may be restored in 2026 after it sustained damages in a fire ten days ago, a source in the country’s shipbuilding industry told TASS on Monday.

On December 17, the Project 20385 corvette Provorny was damaged by fire at the Severnaya Verf Shipyard in St. Petersburg.

"The Provorny may be completely restored after the fire not earlier than in five years," the source said.

The Severnaya Verf Shipyard was in work to build the first serial Project 20385 ship Provorny.

In late December 2020, the Project 20385 lead ship Gremyashchy joined the Russian Navy.

At the Army 2020 forum, the Defense Ministry signed a contract for the construction of ships of the type with the Severnaya Verf Shipyard.