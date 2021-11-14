Prototype of Russia's Checkmate fighter jet presented to UAE delegation at Dubai Airshow

DUBAI, November 14. /TASS/. Russia presented a prototype of its light tactical fighter Checkmate to the United Arab Emirates' delegation at the Dubai Airshow 2021, a TASS correspondent reports.

The presentation took place at a pavilion built by Russia's Rostec State Corporation, the delegation was welcomed by Director General of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation Yuri Slyusar.

The United Aircraft Corporation (part of the Rostec) presented a new light tactical fighter named Checkmate at the MAKS 2021 airshow. The Checkmate incorporates the most advanced systems, including an open architecture configuration to meet the customer’s requirements and unique artificial intelligence technologies. The single-engine fighter is based on stealth technology and is outfitted with an inboard compartment for airborne air-to-air and air-to-surface armaments. The fighter will carry a payload of over seven tonnes and will be capable of striking up to six targets at a time. The aircraft will be capable of flying at Mach 1.8 and will have an operating range of 3,000 km. The new fighter is expected to take to the skies in 2023.

The Dubai Airshow 2021 is taking place in the United Arab Emirates on November 14-18. Russia will unveil a number of new models at the exhibition. In particular, the MC-21-310 airliner (equipped with the Russian PD-14 engines), the medical version of the Ansat helicopter and Mi-28NE and Ka-52E gunships will conduct demonstration flights. The Mi-28NE and Ka-52E combat helicopters will be presented to the world public for the first time. The static exposition of the Russian aircraft will feature a prototype of the Checkmate light tactical fighter and the Ka-226T and Mi-171A2 helicopters. Russia will also demonstrate the Orion drone.