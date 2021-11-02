Russian Pacific Fleet warships wipe out enemy command post in Sea of Okhotsk drills

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The crews of the Pacific Fleet’s large amphibious assault ships held artillery firings in the Sea of Okhotsk, eliminating a mock enemy’s coastal command post and floating sea mines, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The crews of the Pacific Fleet’s large amphibious assault ships Nikolai Vilkov and Admiral Nevelskoi accomplished a set of artillery firings against sea and coastal targets in the Sea of Okhotsk," the press office said in a statement.

"The firings were conducted at a naval practice range in accordance with the Fleet’s combat training plan. During the drills, the artillery teams eliminated a coastal target that simulated the notional enemy’s command post and accomplished a combat task for eliminating floating mines," the statement says.

The Pacific Fleet’s warships also conducted artillery fire against a seaborne towed screen, the press office said.

After the firings, the crews of the warships continued accomplishing assigned tasks at sea and practicing combat training elements, it said.