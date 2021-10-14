Over 70 Su-57 fighters to enter operational service with Russian troops by 2027 — Rostec

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Over 70 Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets will be delivered to Russian troops by 2027, including several aircraft this year, the state tech corporation Rostec announced on Thursday.

Rostec was commenting on an article in the US-based National Interest magazine, which claimed that the Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation stealth fighter "is unlikely to enter operational service before 2027."

"The Russian fifth-generation planes do not make the West feel easy. Su-57 and Checkmate fighters regularly become the focus of fake news. Untrue facts that have nothing to do with reality are published. The plane is already being serial-produced and delivered! Over 70 aircraft will be delivered by 2027, including several fighters this year," Rostec said in a statement.

The Sukhoi Su-57 is a Russian-made fifth-generation multirole fighter designated to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets. The Su-57 fighter jet features stealth technology with the broad use of composite materials, is capable of reaching a supersonic cruising speed and is furnished with the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment, including a powerful onboard computer (the so-called electronic second pilot), the radar system spread across its body and some other innovations, in particular, armament placed inside its fuselage.

Russia’s Aerospace Force will receive 22 Su-57 fighters by late 2024 and their number will increase to 76 by 2028. The first Su-57 fighter was delivered to the Russian troops in 2020.