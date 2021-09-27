Russian-Pakistani Druzhba-2021 drills begin in southern Russia

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 27. /TASS/. The Russian-Pakistani joint exercises entitled Druzhba-2021 are beginning at the Molkino range in Russia’s Krasnodar Region, the Southern Military District said in a statement.

"The Russian-Pakistani joint Druzhba-2021 military exercise which will be held between September 27 and October 6 at the Molkino range in the Krasnodar Region is aimed at strengthening and developing the bilateral military cooperation," the statement reads. According to the district, Pakistani special ops unit officers arrived in Krasnodar on Monday.

The statement notes troops participating in the drills will practice a wide range of tasks, including counterterrorist operations as well as elimination of illegally armed units as the opponent uses improvised explosive devices. Around 100 Russian and 100 Pakistani service members will take part in the exercises.