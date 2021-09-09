Putin discusses forming common defense space with Belarusian president

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed efforts to form a common defense space with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, as he himself said at a press conference following Thursday’s talks.

"Today, we discussed issues related to forming a common defense space and ensuring security along our borders," he pointed out.

According to Putin, "in this regard, the upcoming joint military exercise Zapad-2021, which will take place in Russia and Belarus, is very important."

The drills are scheduled to take place on September 10-16.