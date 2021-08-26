Russia to begin deliveries of latest strike drones to troops from 2023

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 26. /TASS/. The latest Inokhodets-RU strike drones (also known as Sirius unmanned combat aerial vehicles) will start arriving for the Russian troops from 2023, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said at the Army-2021 International Military-Technical Forum on Thursday.

"We expect the delivery of these systems beginning from 2023," the deputy defense minister said.

A contract on the delivery of Inokhodets strike drones to the Russian troops was signed between the Defense Ministry of Russia and the Kronshtadt Group at the Army-2021 forum.

The Inokhodets-RU is a follow-up of the project of Inokhodets strike drones (also known as Orion). The Inokhodets-RU is outfitted with two engines, has a large take-off weight and can carry a larger payload.