Sukhoi Design Bureau to present VR simulator for Su-57E aircraft at MAKS 2021 airshow

ZHUKOVSKY, July 23. /TASS/. The Sukhoi Design Bureau has for the first time presented a flight simulator with virtual reality to train pilots for the expert version of the Su-57E fifth-generation aircraft, team leader with Sukhoi Yuri Zavgorodnev told TASS on Friday at the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon.

"The concept has already made a step forward. We present the Su-57E interactive simulator," Zavgorodnev said.

The virtual simulator for the Su-35 aircraft was presented for the first time at the MAKS 2019 air show, he noted.

"We present a more advanced technology. Two multifunctional indicators are physically present at the Su-57 simulator along with one of the latest series of virtual glasses with very good graphics, enabling to view the situation outside and inside the cockpit in full with high resolution," Zavgorodnev said.

Multifunctional indicators make possible to complement the virtual image with tactile sensations, he added.