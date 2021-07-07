London’s comments on UK naval presence in Black Sea raise concerns, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned with a statement by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab about the presence of the UK Royal Navy’s warships in the Black Sea, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Such statements certainly raise our concerns," Peskov told journalists.

The Russian presidential spokesman also said that Moscow and London were not holding consultations at the moment regarding the navigation of warships in the waters of the Black Sea.

"No, there are no consultations," Peskov said. "Our relations are currently in a half-frozen state."

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced on Tuesday that UK Royal Navy’s warships would continue entering the Ukrainian territorial waters in the Black Sea.

Addressing the House of Commons on July 6, Raab said: "HMS Defender was taking the shortest and most direct route. It is an internationally recognized route. We had every right to conduct innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters according to international law. That’s what we’ll continue to do."

Incident with UK warship in Black Sea

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on June 23 that the Black Sea Fleet jointly with the border guards of the Federal Security Service (FSB) halted a violation of the state border by the UK Navy’s guided missile destroyer — HMS Defender — off Crimea’s Cape Fiolent in the Black Sea.

The British warship ventured three kilometers into Russia’s territorial waters. A Russian coast guard ship fired warning shots while a Su-24M fighter jet dropped bombs along the UK warship’s path to chase it out of Crimean waters.

The Russian Defense Ministry slammed the UK destroyer’s operations as a gross violation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and urged the British side to investigate the warship crew’s actions.