Russia's defense industry

Russia to feature latest Il-112V transport plane at MAKS aerospace show

The aerospace show will run in the town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on July 20-25
Il-112V plane Yelena Ruzanova/TASS
Il-112V plane
© Yelena Ruzanova/TASS

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport [part of the state tech corporation Rostec] will demonstrate the latest Il-112V transport plane and the Ansat-M helicopter at the MAKS-2021 international aerospace show, the company’s press office announced on Tuesday.

"In 2021, we have invited over 120 delegations from 65 countries of the world and are going for the first time to demonstrate Il-112V, Il-114-300 planes and Ka-32A11M, Ansat-M and Mi-171A3 helicopters, as well as the S-350 ‘Vityaz’ long-range anti-aircraft missile system," the press office quoted Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev as saying.

In the course of the aerospace show, Rosoboronexport will organize the demonstration of the Globus touch-sensitive interactive multimedia installation. "This installation will make it possible to get acquainted with 38 3D models of advanced military models, their performance characteristics and view photo and video materials," the press office said.

Rosoboronexport’s exposition will also include mock-ups of the Il-76MD-90AE military transport plane, the Mi-35M transport/attack helicopter, the Ka-52 reconnaissance and strike helicopter, the heavy Mi-26T2 transport helicopter and the Mi-17V-5 military transport helicopter [the export version of the Mi-8MTV-5 helicopter].

The MAKS-2021 aerospace show will run in the town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on July 20-25.

Tags
Russian defense industry
