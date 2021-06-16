Russia to feature latest warships at St. Petersburg maritime defense show

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russia will feature the latest combat ships at the St. Petersburg International Maritime Defense Show in late June, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday.

"At the 10th International Maritime Defense Show in St. Petersburg that will run on June 23-27, visitors will be able to view the Russian Navy’s latest ships. Overall, more than 15 ships, submarines, boats and vessels of the Navy and the Border Guard Service of the Federal Security Service (FSB) will participate in the naval show," the statement says.

In particular, the Project 20385 corvette Gremyashchiy of the Pacific Fleet, the lead vessel of this series will be demonstrated at the wharfs of the Passenger Port of St. Petersburg.

The Russian Navy will also showcase the latest Project 22350 serial-built frigate Admiral Kasatonov, the Project 22800 small missile ship Odintsovo, and the Project 12700 mine countermeasures ship Vladimir Yemelyanov, the ministry said.

For the first time over ten years of the work of the international maritime defense show, its participants will be able to see Project 636 and Project 677 diesel-electric submarines, it said.

The show’s exposition and exhibition section will run in the pavilions of the Expoforum Congress and Exhibition Center and also at the wharfs of the Passenger Port of St. Petersburg, the ministry said.