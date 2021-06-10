Russian soldier killed when vehicle hits mine in Syria’s Hasakah

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. A Russian soldier was killed and three more wounded when their armored vehicle exploded hitting a mine in the Syrian region of Al Hasakah, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On June 9, when inspecting the patrol route of Russia’s military police in Al Hasakah province of the Syrian Arab Republic, an armored vehicle was blown up with an unidentified explosive device. In the explosion, one Russian serviceman died of his injuries. The three Russian servicemen who were with him in the vehicle were taken to a medical facility where they were provided with necessary medical treatment," the statement says.

The ministry added that the wounded servicemen’s lives were not in danger.

"Russia’s Defense Ministry will provide the family of the deceased soldier with all necessary assistance and support," the ministry stated.