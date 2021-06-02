Russian tech firm may start production of latest glide bomb in 2023

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The deliveries of the latest glide bomb Drel to the customer may begin already in 2023, CEO of Technodinamika Group (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) Igor Nasenkov said on the sidelines of a congress of the Union of Russian Machine-Builders on Wednesday.

"I believe we will be completing the Drel project already next year. If we wrap up the trials next year, we will be actually able to start serial production from 2023," the chief executive said.

The Drel glide air bomb has been developed by the Bazalt Research and Production Association (within Techmash Research and Production Group). The latest glide bomb is designated to destroy the armor, ground radar stations, command posts and propulsion units of surface-to-air missile systems. The reports about the creation of a new bomb appeared in 2016. The latest glide bomb is expected to be invisible for radar screens.