Russia exports flight simulators for combat aircraft and helicopters to nine countries

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russian-made flight simulators are exported to nine countries, CEO of Technodinamika Group (within the state tech corporation Rostec) Igor Nasenkov told TASS on Monday.

"The simulators and training systems developed by Technodinamika are operated in ten countries of the world. Apart from Russia, these are Kazakhstan, China, the Czech Republic, Egypt, Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru, Algeria and Myanmar," the chief executive said.

Technodinamika Group has plans to expand the geography of its exports, he said. "Foreign customers that operate the Russian hardware turn to us for technical tools of training ever more frequently and that is why we will be able to increase our presence on the foreign market in the immediate future," he added.

Today the Russian troops are receiving flight simulators for Su-33, Su-34, MiG-31BM, Il-78M and L-39 aircraft and for Mi-24P, Mi-28N, Ka-52/52K, Mi-8MTV-1/8MTV-5/AMTSh, Ka-27M and Ka-29 helicopters, he said.