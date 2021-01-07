Russian peacekeepers defuse over 20,000 explosives in Karabakh

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Since the beginning of their activities in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian engineering units have cleared almost 435 hectares of land and more than 20,000 explosive objects have been neutralized, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.

"During the operation, the engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces cleared almost 435 hectares of land, about 165 km of roads, 618 housing buildings, including 22 socially significant objects. 20,650 explosive objects were neutralized," the statement said.

Russia’s peacekeepers are in Nagorno-Karabakh in accordance with the agreements confirmed by the November 9 joint statement on a full ceasefire in the region made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.