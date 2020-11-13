Humanitarian problems mounting in Nagorno-Karabakh, says Russian defense minister

MOSCOW, November 13./TASS/. Humanitarian problems are growing in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told a session chaired by President Vladimir Putin, looking into humanitarian aspects in that region.

"A problem of humanitarian nature is growing with each day," Shoigu said, citing transportation and return of refugees among the problems.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a full ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. As the Russian leader said, Azerbaijani and Armenian forces will maintain the positions that they have held, while Russian peacekeepers will be deployed to the region.

The Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh will basically comprise units of the 15th separate motor rifle (peacekeeping) brigade of the Central Military District, the Defense Ministry said earlier.

The Russian peacekeepers will set up observation posts along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachinsky corridor that connects Armenia with the enclave to exercise control of the ceasefire agreement observance. The peacekeeping mission’s command will be stationed in the area of Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh, the ministry specified.