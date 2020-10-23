German defense attache summoned to Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Friday it told the German side that the country’s participation in NATO exercises where its army honed the skills of using US tactical nuclear weapons constitutes violation of the Nonproliferation Treaty, or NPT, and entails further growth of tension along the Russia-NATO contact line.

The ministry said it had summoned the German embassy’s defense attache earlier in the day. "The German defense attache was informed about the Russian Defense Ministry’s position concerning Germany’s participation in NATO’s Steadfast Noon and Resilient Guard exercises, during which elements of the use of US tactical nuclear weapons are drilled," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the defense attache was told that involvement of personnel and dual-use aviation of non-nuclear NATO countries, such as Germany, in drilling scenarios of the use of nuclear weapons is a flagrant violation of the Nonproliferation Treaty. "Such actions entail lowering of the nuclear weapons use threshold, provoke further growth of tensions along the Russia-NATO contact line and tell adversely on the level of trust in Europe," the ministry stressed.