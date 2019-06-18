West trying to hamper Russian cooperation via hybrid war means — Russian intel chief

UFA, June 18. /TASS/. Russia is registering the West’s attempts to disrupt its cooperation on the world arena using the methods of hybrid war, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin told reporters in Tuesday on the sidelines of the tenth international meeting of high representatives overseeing security issues.

"They [methods of hybrid war] can not only be applied, they are actually used," he said, answering a question whether the western partners are trying to hamper Russian cooperation, particularly with China, using hybrid war methods. "We are witnessing that. Moreover, there is no need to make special effort to see it, it is all happening before our very eyes.".