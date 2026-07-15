PARIS, July 15. /TASS/. Florian Philippot, leader of the French Patriots party, has called Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev's refusal to join the so-called coalition of the willing on Ukraine a public disaster for French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Bulgaria has slammed the door in Macron's face," Philippot wrote on his social media page. "Excellent news for the world! A disaster for Macron and von der Leyen."

On July 14, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced that he had rejected French President Emmanuel Macron's personal offer to join the "coalition of the willing." According to Radev, conflicts should be resolved not by prolonging them through military means, but through energetic diplomatic efforts.