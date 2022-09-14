Armenian PM won’t attend SCO summit due to current situation

YEREVAN, September 14. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan won’t attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit due to the situation at the border with Azerbaijan, the cabinet press service told TASS on Wednesday.

"Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan won’t attend the SCO summit due to the current situation," the press service said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia’s Special Presidential Representative for SCO Affairs, Ambassador-at-Large of the Foreign Ministry, Bakhtiyor Khakimov told TASS that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, according to the Uzbek chairmanship in the SCO, confirmed their intentions to come to the organization's summit in Samarkand.

The Armenian Defense Ministry on the night from Monday to Tuesday said Azerbaijan started shelling the country's cities. Baku said it was acting to respond to provocations by Yerevan. Later, Azerbaijan said a ceasefire was reached, but Armenia said shelling continued.

The SCO summit will be held in Samarkand on September 15-16. Azerbaijan and Armenia have the status of SCO dialogue partners.