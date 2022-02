KIEV, February 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that he is expecting a meeting of the Normandy Four at the level of the heads of state.

"We are hoping for an opportunity of a Normandy Four meeting at the level of the heads of state," he said on Tuesday at a press conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron who is visiting Kiev.

The Ukrainian leader also said that he was hoping for a meeting of advisors to the Normandy Four leaders in the coming days.