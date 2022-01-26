Kremlin hopes for maximum effectiveness of Normandy Four political advisors’ meeting

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Kremlin expects that the meeting of Normandy Format political advisors in Paris will be as fruitful as possible, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Wednesday.

"I hope that there will be a good, open conversation with the highest possible grade of effectiveness. How high this highest possible grade is - it is difficult to presume now," the spokesman said.

The Russian delegation to the meeting is led by Presidential Administration deputy head Dmitry Kozak. According to Peskov, Kozak promised to inform the media about the outcome of the talks.

The Paris meeting will become the first meeting of Normandy Four political advisors in over a year.

The peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbass is based on the Minsk Agreements, signed with direct involvement of the Normandy Four leaders, which not only include a ceasefire, the withdrawal of arms, an amnesty and the restoration of economic ties, but also a deep constitutional reform based on a dialogue with representatives of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s republics, which must result in the decentralization of power with consideration of the special status of specific parts of the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions of Ukraine. However, the negotiating process has effectively reached an impasse, because Ukraine refused to implement the political articles of the Minsk Agreements.