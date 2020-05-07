Azerbaijan suggests holding UN General Assembly session on anti-coronavirus fight

Azerbaijan donated $10 million to the WHO in two installments in an effort to fight the pandemic on the global scale, the country's president recalled

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The issue of uniting international community’s efforts on combating COVID-19 should be discussed at a special session of the United Nations General Assembly, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"Of course, a common misfortune unites," Aliyev said. "Therefore, the key goal of the [Non-Aligned Movement] summit was to show solidarity within the organization, as well as effective cooperation with leading international organizations. We proposed on my initiative to hold a special [session] of the UN General Assembly at the level of heads of state and government dedicated to the coronavirus. " Azerbaijan has made other efforts to fight the pandemic on the global scale, Aliyev added. "We have allocated $5 mln to the World Health Organization to provide urgent support to the most vulnerable member states of the Movement. This is our second donor contribution. Earlier, in March, we also allocated $5 mln to the WHO to combat the global pandemic." Call for international solidarity

The pandemic has demonstrated positive cooperation between nations that have disagreements, and this solidarity must be only increased, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told TASS. According to the president, the situation the world has found itself in uncovered that there is "solidarity and elements of cooperation even between nations that are in tense relations."

"In matters of international politics it is important to preserve and multiply the positive experience of cooperation, so that time does not divide the countries," Aliyev underscored. The president admitted that the new realities significantly impact the lifestyle and the psychological state of the people. "We realize quite well that staying home for weeks without going out is a serious test for the people who are used to an active lifestyle, used to active work," he noted. "So it is hard to imagine what the world would be like in the future." The world leaders suffer from the lack of communication too, Aliyev is certain. "If we conducted a summit in a normal format, it would have lasted for two, maybe three days. There would have been many bilateral meetings, cultural events," he explained. "But, for example, the May 4 summit [of the Non-Aligned Movement], which took place in a video conference format, lasted for six hours and a half without breaks. I, as its chairman, had no way to leave it, so we have to get used to living in this format." He noted that while Azerbaijan is a major venue for humanitarian cooperation, it is hard to tell, when and in what format international discussions on this issue could be held. "One thing is certain: after we defeat the coronavirus, it will take a lot of time to get over this situation in both working and psychological sense. And it is hard to tell, how long it would take," the president concluded. Plans to visit Russia for 75th anniversary of WWII victory

The president of Azerbaijan plans to visit Russia to celebrate the 75th anniversary of victory when the epidemiological situation allows, he told TASS. "I was going to be in Moscow on May 9, because I received an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin," Aliyev said. "But, as you know, the festive events have been cancelled over the coronavirus." He underscored plans to join the victory celebration, when the epidemiological situation allows. "I very much count on that," he said.

