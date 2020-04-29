UN, WHO, G20 launch $7.5 billion program to fight infections — top diplomat

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The United Nations, the World Health Organization (WHO) and G20 have initiated a long-term program to counter the infection threat with a budget of $7.5 billion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"The most dangerous thing will probably be if we emerge out of this pandemic and will not have any agreement on how to act awaiting a new global threat. Therefore, it is vital what is happening now particularly under the auspices of the UN, WHO and G20. All these structures represented by their heads — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and leaders of G20 this year chaired by Saudi Arabia — put forward a call to join efforts and launch a large multilateral program," he noted. "It is dedicated, firstly, to developing an antidote to such infections and threats. Secondly, to providing aid (which is rather large) to those who need it. Thirdly, to working out organizational measures allowing to more quickly mobilize the global community if, God forbid, something similar happens again."

"Such a program has been launched. It was supported by the EU and Saudi Arabia as the G20 chair. It is expected to last more than one year. The amount of $7.5 billion was announced. It all should be additionally considered and studied to understand how to organize such multilateral cooperation most comfortably for each country. We have no doubt that it is necessary," Lavrov pointed out.

The foreign minister emphasized that Russia calls for pooling efforts and multilateral approaches in fighting coronavirus. He explained that the world is now exhibiting a trend of closing the ranks in fighting a common threat, while certain states are trying to fence off and solve their own problems.