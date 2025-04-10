Russia’s NHL goal king Ovechkin: Beating Gretzky’s record is ‘biggest moment in my life’

WASHINGTON, April 10. /TASS/. Russian superstar forward and Washington Capitals’ captain Alexander Ovechkin says his scored goal that set the new NHL all-time record was ‘the biggest moment’ in his life.

On April 6, Ovechkin netted his 895th career regular season goal in a game against the New York Islanders, passing legend Wayne Gretzky for most all-time (894 goals).

"You know, he's 'The Great One.' He was the best player in hockey history and to have support from him, it's tremendous," the NHL’s official website quoted Ovechkin as saying.

"It's such a big honor for me to know him, to have dinner with him, and, obviously, to break his record. And he was there. His family was there," he continued. "It's the biggest moment in my life, obviously. I still can't believe it's happening, but, yeah, it's a tremendous feeling."

"It was a tremendous moment for hockey, for myself, for the Capitals organization, for all fans, obviously, for my family," Ovechkin noted.

"Yeah, no one thought this was going to be broken, but it's just a tremendous moment for hockey and for myself. So, thank you very much," the Russian added.

In 61 games this season, Ovechkin has 42 goals and 27 assists. Despite missing 16 games earlier in the year with a broken leg, he is tied for third-most goals in the NHL this season as well.

Canadian-American ice hockey star Wayne Gretzky's career spanned twenty seasons over four different NHL clubs. From 1979 and 1999, Gretzky, considered by many to be the greatest hockey player of all-time, broke numerous NHL records, including the one for goals scored.

Ovechkin, 39, is signed with the Washington Capitals through 2026. The team, which has already clinched a playoff spot, has five games left in the regular season.

The Russian forward has played his entire NHL career with the Washington Capitals, who selected him with the 1st overall pick in the 2004 draft. The Russian superstar led the Caps to a Stanley Cup title in 2018, the only one of his career, and the only one in the club's history.

In 2008, 2012 and 2014, "Ovie," as he is called by his fans, won gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships to go along with his two silver and four bronze medals at the world championships.

Ovechkin has won a slew of NHL awards in his career, including the Calder Memorial Trophy (2006), Art Ross Trophy (2008), Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020), Hart Memorial Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013), Lester B. Pearson Award/Ted Lindsay Award (2008, 2009, 2010), Conn Smythe Trophy (2018) and others.