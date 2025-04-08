Russia’s Ovechkin is 'tremendous asset' to NHL, says league’s senior executive

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. New goals king Alexander Ovechkin's impact on the National Hockey League (NHL) and the sport as a whole is immeasurable, Deputy Commissioner of the NHL Bill Daly told TASS on Tuesday.

On April 6, Ovechkin netted his 895th career regular season goal in a game against the New York Islanders, passing legend Wayne Gretzky for most all-time.

"We want Alex to stay and play in the NHL for as long as he wants to play. He is a tremendous asset to the League and to the game," Daly said.

In 61 games this season, Ovechkin has 42 goals and 27 assists. Despite missing 16 games earlier in the year with a broken leg, he is still tied for third-most goals in the NHL this season.

Canadian-American ice hockey star Wayne Gretzky's career spanned twenty seasons over four different NHL clubs. From 1979 and 1999, Gretzky, considered by many to be the greatest hockey player of all-time, broke numerous NHL records, including the one for goals scored.

Ovechkin, 39, is signed with the Washington Capitals through 2026. The team, which has already clinched a playoff spot, has five games left in the regular season.

Ovechkin has played his entire NHL career with the Washington Capitals, who selected him with the 1st overall pick in the 2004 draft. The Russian superstar led the Caps to a Stanley Cup title in 2018, the only one of his career, and the only one in the club's history.

In 2008, 2012 and 2014, "Ovie," as he is called by his fans, won gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships to go along with his two silver and four bronze medals at the world championships.