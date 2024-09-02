Cyprus hands over second batch of humanitarian aid to Kursk Region — agency

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Compatriots and graduates of Soviet and Russian universities living in Cyprus have handed over the second batch of humanitarian aid for the Kursk Region, Russia’s Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad told TASS.

"The Russian humanitarian mission has received the second batch of humanitarian aid collected in the kind and hospitable land of Cyprus," the agency said.

"With many families in the Kursk Region experiencing difficulties, Cypriots and Russian compatriots living in the Republic of Cyprus, united by common faith and values, decided to lend a helping hand to those in need," the agency pointed out. "All the collected items were carefully packed and sent to those who are waiting for our support," it said.