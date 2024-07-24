Belarus uses fourteen Russian ports for exports — spokesperson

MINSK, July 24. /TASS/. Belarus is using fourteen Russian ports for exports of its goods amid the change in logistics and redirection of cargo in the environment of sanctions, deputy head of the freight operations and foreign economic activity service of the Belarusian Railway Irina Kaplevskaya said at a press conference.

"Our flows were redirected to other destinations. To implement this task, the regulatory base was created, which provided for carriage of foreign trade cargoes by rail transport, with the priority via the Russian port infrastructure. Adopted measures made it possible to engage fourteen Russian ports for carriage of our export cargoes," Kaplevskaya stressed,

Belarus and Russia signed an agreement on modernization of infrastructural segments in the direction of northwestern ports of Russia in 2023, she reminded. These efforts are scheduled for completion in 2026.

The Belarusian Railway made an important efforts in terms of receiving preferential tariff rates from countries, to which cargo transportation was reoriented, including Russia, Kaplevskaya said. "I can note that preferential tariffs given by the Russian Federation in the first instance were also renewed for 2024. Relevant tariff preferences were also established by railway administrations of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan," she noted.

"The new transport and logistical framework for Belarusian export carriage within the framework of East-West and North-South routes was established owing to cooperation with railways of Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan," Kaplevskaya said. Belarusian goods are exported by rail to more than ninety countries in 2024, she noted. "Compared to the last years, such countries as Senegal, Peru, Mali, and Ethiopia were added," the official added.