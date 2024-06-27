GENISCHESK, June 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities are hiding a cholera outbreak in Kherson, trying to pass it off as typhoid fever, Vladimir Vasilenko, a spokesman for the Kherson Region governor, told TASS.

"The Ukrainian authorities tried to pass off the cholera outbreak as typhoid fever. The vibrio cholerae got into drinking water from the Dnieper River. They deny the cholera outbreak and do not inform the population about it," he said.

According to him, wells on the Kherson Region's right bank remain unattended due to a lack of electricity. "Artesian wells do not operate and are not serviced. They used to supply water to Kherson," he added.

Earlier, the media reported an outbreak of cholera among the military and civilian population in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Kherson Region. Russia's sanitary watchdog sent an urgent request to the World Health Organization’s Regional Office for Europe to confirm the information.