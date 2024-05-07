Journalists who cooperated with AP, Reuters appear on financial watchdog’s blacklist

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian journalists Sergey Karelin and Konstantin Gabov have been added to the Russian financial watchdog’s list of extremists and terrorists, according to data on the agency's website.

As the Associated Press news agency has reported, its contributor Karelin was detained in the Murmansk Region in April and allegedly charged with extremism. Karelin also has Israeli citizenship.

In late April, the Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested Gabov, a producer of the news service of the Reuters news agency, in a case of uploading content to the YouTube channel NavalnyLIVE (a platform for posting content from the FBC, recognized in Russia as a foreign agent and extremist organization).