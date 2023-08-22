Moscow’s Vnukovo airport resumes work

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport resumed its work after being temporarily closed on Tuesday, air traffic services told TASS.

"The airport has resumed its work: departures and arrivals are being carried out," one official said.

Incoming and outgoing flights were temporarily suspended from Moscow’s Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports in the early hours of Tuesday. Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo reopened shortly after.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel that Russia’s air defense forces had shot down two strike drones approaching Moscow in the early hours of Tuesday. One was downed near Krasnogorsk, a satellite city adjacent to the northwestern boundary of Moscow, the other - near the settlement of Chastsy west of Moscow.

In turn, the Defense Ministry said that the Kiev government had sent four drones to attack targets on the territory of Russia on Tuesday. Two drones, which were detected by air defense facilities on duty and suppressed by electronic warfare systems, crashed over the territory of the Bryansk Region in west Russia. The other two were spotted and destroyed above the territory of the Moscow Region. No injuries occurred.