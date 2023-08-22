All of Russia’s past flags, symbols must be respected — Putin

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia’s historical flags and symbols reflect the continuity of its national development and must be respected by all citizens, public groups and state officials, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address on the occasion of the National Flag Day, marked on Tuesday.

"All of Russia’s historical flags and symbols warrant respect from its citizens, public activists, and representatives of the authorities because they reflect the continuity of the development of our nation and statehood," the Russian president said.

"Our state banners, like our country, have a thousand-year history," Putin went on.

In his words, old Russian armies raised flags with the image of Christ Not Made by Hand over their regiments. In the 19th century, the black, yellow and white flag of the Russian Empire was flown on the country’s official buildings. In the 20th century, the country lived with the red flag for over 70 years.

"It was under this flag that the Great Patriotic War was won," Putin said.

However, the people of Russia certainly have special feelings for the white, blue and red flag, the Russian president continued. "It is our official national flag, which was instituted as such by Peter the Great," he said.

On August 22, 1991, the Supreme Soviet of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic passed a resolution establishing the historical flag of Russia (a white, azure and scarlet tricolor) as the national flag of the Russian Federation. In 1993, the azure color was replaced with blue and the scarlet color was replaced with red.

National Flag Day was created by a decree of then Russian President Boris Yeltsin in 1994.