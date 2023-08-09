Explosion at Sergiyev Posad plant partially destroys production facilities

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Production facilities were partially destroyed after an explosion at a plant in Sergiyev Posad, the fire area amounted to 400 square meters, head of the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry Sergey Poletkin told reporters.

"Part of the production facilities has been destroyed. In one of them, there were hotbeds of fire on a total area of 400 square meters," he said.

He also pointed out that 157 rescuers and more than 30 pieces of equipment are currently involved in the rescue operations.

The explosion occurred in Sergiyev Posad in a pyrotechnics warehouse near the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant in the city of Sergiyev Posad in the Moscow Region. As a result of the incident, 52 people were injured, and six are now in intensive care. The shock wave blew out windows in apartment buildings and social institutions on two streets.

Rescuers are removing the debris. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case for violation of industrial safety regulations.