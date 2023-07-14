Italian street artist paints mural in support of Donbass children in Mariupol

ROME, July 14. /TASS/. Italian street artist Jorit (Ciro Cerullo) has painted a mural on a building in Mariupol to support the people of Donbass, the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported.

"The resistance that we should have supported is the resistance of Donbass against the Kiev regime," the newspaper quoted the artist as saying.

The painting portrays a girl with red wounds, resembling tears blood running down her cheeks.

Sharing the image of the mural on his account on Istagram (outlawed in Russia as belonging to the Meta corporation, which has been recognized as extremist), Jorit asks: "What should be done with those eight million Russians who remain on the territory of Ukraine?"

He gives two answers to that question, the first one by former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Timoshenko - "We need to drop a nuclear bomb on them," and the other by ex-President Pyotr Poroshenko, who said: "Our children will go to their kindergartens and schools, while their children will live in basements."

A day earlier, Jorit wrote: "They lied to us about Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, the Balkans; they deceived us on Libya and Syria. Now, I have the evidence proving that they are lying to us about Donbass."

"Do not trust those who lecture us on morality. Their hands are in blood up to elbows," the artist wrote.

He added that the real situation in Mariupol is directly opposite to what is being portrayed by the Western media.

"It is nothing but a dirty game for economic benefits. After Russia, they will turn to China," the artist added.

The artist made headlines in Russia when he painted a portrait of famous Russian writer Fyodor Dostoyevsky on the outskirts of his home city of Naples shortly after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine and amid the West’s attempts to cancel the Russian culture. Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned this artwork when he said that it would be impossible to obliviate the Russian culture.